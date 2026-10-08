জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি— Capitals & Punctuation: আগে প্রশ্ন পড়ে নাও, পরে উত্তর লেখো

2.

did you enjoy yourselves on the beach mrs jonson asked mary yes thanks mary said but susan cut her foot how did she do that mrs jonson asked she trod on a sharp piece of glass mary said

Ans: “Did you enjoy yourselves on the beach?” Mrs. Jonson asked Mary. “Yes, thanks,” Mary said, “But Susan cut her foot. How did she do that?” Mrs. Jonson asked. “She trod on a sharp piece of glass,” Mary said.

3.

socrates looked at him and said i return your good wishes and will do so as i am bid then turning to us he said how charming the man is since i have been in prison he has always been coming to see me and at times he would talk to me and was as good to me as he could be and now see how generously he sorrows on my account

Ans: Socrates looked at him and said, “I return your good wishes and will do so as I am bid.” Then turning to us, he said, “How charming the man is! Since I have been in prison, he has always been coming to see me. And at times, he would talk to me and was as good as to me as he could be. And now, see how generously he sorrows on my account. ”