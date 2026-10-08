জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি— Capitals & Punctuation: আগে প্রশ্ন পড়ে নাও, পরে উত্তর লেখো

ইংরেজি: Capitals & Punctuation
# Use capitals and punctuation marks where necessary in the following text
1.
alexander the great was the king of macedon he was the son of phillip a mighty king of sparta he invaded india about 327 years bc on the way he defeated pours and marched towards the punjab
Ans: Alexander, the great, was the King of Macedon. He was the son of Philip, a mighty king of Sparta. He invaded India about 327 years B. C. On the way, he defeated Porus and marched towards the Punjab.
2.
did you enjoy yourselves on the beach mrs jonson asked mary yes thanks mary said but susan cut her foot how did she do that mrs jonson asked she trod on a sharp piece of glass mary said
Ans: “Did you enjoy yourselves on the beach?” Mrs. Jonson asked Mary. “Yes, thanks,” Mary said, “But Susan cut her foot. How did she do that?” Mrs. Jonson asked. “She trod on a sharp piece of glass,” Mary said.
3.
socrates looked at him and said i return your good wishes and will do so as i am bid then turning to us he said how charming the man is since i have been in prison he has always been coming to see me and at times he would talk to me and was as good to me as he could be and now see how generously he sorrows on my account
Ans: Socrates looked at him and said, “I return your good wishes and will do so as I am bid.” Then turning to us, he said, “How charming the man is! Since I have been in prison, he has always been coming to see me. And at times, he would talk to me and was as good as to me as he could be. And now, see how generously he sorrows on my account. ”
4.
rupganj is a small village in the district of jamalpur like many other places in the country it is in the grip of a devastating flood most of the houses have gone under water and many small huts have collapsed altogether people have taken shelter on a few dry spots housetops and on trees there is terrible suffering for cattle and other domestic creatures
Ans: Rupganj is a small village in the district of Jamalpur. Like many other places in the country, it is in the grip of a devastating flood. Most of the houses have gone under water and many small huts have collapsed altogether. People have taken shelter on a few dry spots, house-tops and on trees. There is terrible suffering for cattle and other domestic creatures.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা