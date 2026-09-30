প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। পড়ে নাও দুটি Short Composition

ইংরেজি: Short Composition

∎ My Visit to Cox’s Bazar

​Cox’s Bazar is the most famous tourist spot in Bangladesh. It has the longest unbroken sea beach in the world. Last winter, I visited Cox’s Bazar with my family. We went there from Dhaka by a comfortable bus. We stayed at a hotel near the sea beach. Hearing the sound of sea waves was exciting. The huge blue ocean amazed me completely. I played with the rising sea waves happily. I built small sandcastles on the sandy beach. We saw many colorful seashells scattered on the shore. I collected some beautiful shells to take home. The sunset view over the sea was breathtaking. The sky turned orange and red during sunset. We visited Himchari and Inani beach by open jeep. The green hills beside the ocean looked beautiful. The sea breeze kept us fresh all day. We stayed in Cox’s Bazar for three wonderful days. It was the most exciting journey of my life.