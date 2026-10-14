প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি—প্রিয় বই ও বায়ুদূষণ নিয়ে Short Composition

∎ Air Pollution

Air is very important for all living things. We cannot live without fresh air. But our air is becoming polluted day by day. Smoke is one of the main causes of air pollution. Cars, buses and trucks produce a lot of smoke. Factories also pollute the air with harmful gases. People often burn wood, plastic and other waste. This also makes the air dirty. Dust and smoke cause many health problems.

Polluted air can cause cough and breathing problems. It is especially harmful to children and old people. Air pollution also harms plants and animals. We should plant more trees to reduce air pollution. We should not burn plastic and waste in open places. Vehicles should be checked regularly. Factories should control their harmful smoke. We should keep our surroundings clean. Everyone should work together to keep the air fresh. Thus, we can make our world healthier and safer.