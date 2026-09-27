পরীক্ষা

Student Council লেখার প্রশ্নোত্তর: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬ (ইংরেজি)

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: Student Council

Question & Answer

Ques: Who introduced Sadia to the reporter?

Ans: Upala introduced Sadia to the reporter.

Ques: What was Sadia doing when Upala saw her?

Ans: She was walking towards them.

Ques: What is the primary role of the reporter?

Ans: To ask questions and gather news about the school election.

Ques: Who will Sadia assist if she gets elected?

Ans: She will assist the teachers.

Ques: Why does Sadia want to assist the teachers?

Ans: To make their school a better place.

Ques: What is Sadia’s plan regarding school cleanliness?

Ans: She plans to try to keep the school clean.

Ques: How does Sadia plan to help fellow students?

Ans: She plans to help students with their various needs.

Ques: What did the reporter say to Sadia before leaving?

Ans: The reporter said, ‘That sounds great! Good luck.’

Ques: How did Sadia respond to the reporter’s good wishes?

Ans: Sadia thanked the reporter.

Ques: Is Sadia confident about her plans?

Ans: Yes, she speaks clearly and positively about her plans.

Ques: What type of text is this snippet?

Ans: It is a dialogue between a reporter, Upala, and Sadia.

Ques: Which classes can provide candidates according to the passage?

Ans: Students from class three to class five can provide candidates.

Ques: Where is the election taking place?

Ans: At Upala and Sadia’s school.

Ques: Why is a student council election important in a school?

Ans: It helps students learn leadership, responsibility, and teamwork early on.

Ques: Does Sadia make big promises or simple practical promises?

Ans: She makes practical promises like keeping the school clean and helping others.

Ques: What polite expression did the reporter use to ask questions?

Ans: The reporter used ‘May I ask you some questions?’

Ques: How many total students are standing for the election?

Ans: 17 students are standing for the election.

Ques: Is Upala a candidate in this election?

Ans: The text does not mention if Upala is a candidate.

Ques: What trait of Sadia is shown when she wants to assist teachers?

Ans: It shows her helpfulness and respect for teachers.

Ques: What is the opposite of ‘win’ used in the text?

Ans: The opposite of ‘win’ is ‘lose’.

Ques: What does ‘a better place’ mean in Sadia’s statement?

Ans: It means a well-managed, friendly, and clean learning environment.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

আরও পড়ুন