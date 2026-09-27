Student Council লেখার প্রশ্নোত্তর: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬ (ইংরেজি)

ইংরেজি: Student Council

∎ Question & Answer

Ques: Who introduced Sadia to the reporter?

Ans: Upala introduced Sadia to the reporter.

Ques: What was Sadia doing when Upala saw her?

Ans: She was walking towards them.

Ques: What is the primary role of the reporter?

Ans: To ask questions and gather news about the school election.

Ques: Who will Sadia assist if she gets elected?

Ans: She will assist the teachers.