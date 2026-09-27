Student Council লেখার প্রশ্নোত্তর: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬ (ইংরেজি)

ইংরেজি: Student Council
∎ Question & Answer
Ques: Who introduced Sadia to the reporter?
Ans: Upala introduced Sadia to the reporter.
Ques: What was Sadia doing when Upala saw her?
Ans: She was walking towards them.
Ques: What is the primary role of the reporter?
Ans: To ask questions and gather news about the school election.
Ques: Who will Sadia assist if she gets elected?
Ans: She will assist the teachers.
Ques: Why does Sadia want to assist the teachers?
Ans: To make their school a better place.
Ques: What is Sadia’s plan regarding school cleanliness?
Ans: She plans to try to keep the school clean.
Ques: How does Sadia plan to help fellow students?
Ans: She plans to help students with their various needs.
Ques: What did the reporter say to Sadia before leaving?
Ans: The reporter said, ‘That sounds great! Good luck.’
Ques: How did Sadia respond to the reporter’s good wishes?
Ans: Sadia thanked the reporter.
Ques: Is Sadia confident about her plans?
Ans: Yes, she speaks clearly and positively about her plans.
Ques: What type of text is this snippet?
Ans: It is a dialogue between a reporter, Upala, and Sadia.
Ques: Which classes can provide candidates according to the passage?
Ans: Students from class three to class five can provide candidates.
Ques: Where is the election taking place?
Ans: At Upala and Sadia’s school.
Ques: Why is a student council election important in a school?
Ans: It helps students learn leadership, responsibility, and teamwork early on.
Ques: Does Sadia make big promises or simple practical promises?
Ans: She makes practical promises like keeping the school clean and helping others.
Ques: What polite expression did the reporter use to ask questions?
Ans: The reporter used ‘May I ask you some questions?’
Ques: How many total students are standing for the election?
Ans: 17 students are standing for the election.
Ques: Is Upala a candidate in this election?
Ans: The text does not mention if Upala is a candidate.
Ques: What trait of Sadia is shown when she wants to assist teachers?
Ans: It shows her helpfulness and respect for teachers.
Ques: What is the opposite of ‘win’ used in the text?
Ans: The opposite of ‘win’ is ‘lose’.
Ques: What does ‘a better place’ mean in Sadia’s statement?
Ans: It means a well-managed, friendly, and clean learning environment.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
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