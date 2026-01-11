এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬: Suffix & Prefix–গুলো পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ৬ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
Prefixes and Suffixes
# Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.
1.
Success in life depends on the proper (a) — (utilize) — of time. Those who waste their (b) — (value) — time in (c) — (idle) —, reduce the time of their important work. (d) — (punctual) — is another great virtue of human beings that (e) — (rich) — the (f) — (man) — life. If one takes lesson from the (g) — (biography) — of successful persons, one will learn that they never kept any work (h) — (do) — for the next day. (i) — (obvious) —, they were true to their words. So, they got a (j) — (respect) — position in the society. If we want to be great in life, we must utilize time (k) — (fruit) — and (l) — (meaning) — . Moreover, we are to put (m) — (import) — to punctuality and (n) — (sincere) —.
Answer
a. utilization; b. valuable; c. idleness;
d. Punctuality; e. enriches; f. human;
g. autobiography; h. undone;
i. Obviously; j. respectable; k. fruitfully; l. meaningfully; m. importance; n. sincerity
2.
Bangladesh is a (a) — (river) and (b) — (agriculture) — country. So, we can not ignore the (c) — (important) — of rivers. Our agriculture is largely (d) — (depend) — on the rivers. But we get (e) — (sufficient) — water for use from the rivers. There are (f) — (differ) —reasons behind it. At first, the water of many rivers (g) — (dry) — up in summer. Again, the water of some rivers is (h) — (extreme) — poisonous. This poisonous water is (i) — (suit) — for our agriculture. So, water pollution should be prevented at any cost for the (j) — (better) — of our agriculture. So the government should carry on (k) — (extend) — campaign against water pollution. In this (l) — (connect) —, the mass media can play (m) — (significance) — role in making people (n) — (ware) — of the harmful effects of water pollution.
Answer
a. riverine; b. agricultural; c. importance; d. dependent; e. insufficient; f. different; g. dries; h. extremely; i. unsuitable;
j. betterment; k. extensive;
l. connection; m. significant; n. aware.
3.
Road accidents have (a) — (recent) — become a regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim to (b) — (timely) — death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur because of the (c) — (violate) — of traffic rules by (d) — (skilled) — drivers and (e) — (conscious) — passers-by. Many (f) — (licensed) — and (g) — (fault) — vehicles run on the streets. These vehicles (h) — (danger) — the (i) — — (safe) — of passengers and the passers-by. But many of us are (j) — (aware) — of this danger. So, the government has to take strict steps against this (k) — (manage) — and (l) — (disorder) — situation on the road. Otherwise, road accidents will go on taking away life (m) — (day) —. At the same time, we all should move on the road (n) — (care) —.
Answer
a. recently; b. untimely; c. violation;
d. unskilled; e. unconscious;
f. unlicensed; g. faulty; h. endanger;
i. safety; j. unaware; k. mismanagement; l. disorderly; m. everyday; n. carefully.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা