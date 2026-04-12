শর্ট কম্পোজিশনগুলো পড়ে নাও

∎ City Life and Country Life

City life is busy. There are many people. There are tall buildings. There are many cars. The roads are crowded. It is noisy. People are busy. Country life is calm. There are green fields.

The air is fresh. There are fewer people. Life is simple. People are kind. City has many facilities. Country has peace. Both are important. Some like city life. Some like country life. I like both. Each has good sides. Both are useful.

∎ Birthday of My Friend

It is my friend’s name is Rahim. He is very happy today. It is his birthday. He invites me to his house. I go there in the afternoon. The house is nicely decorated. There are many balloons. There are colorful lights. Many friends come. His parents welcome us. We bring gifts. Rahim wears new clothes. He looks very nice. We cut the cake. We sing a birthday song. We eat cake and sweets. We play games together. We laugh a lot. We take many photos. It is a joyful day. We enjoy the party very much.