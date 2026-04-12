শর্ট কম্পোজিশনগুলো পড়ে নাও

ইংরেজি: Short Composition
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১৩ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Short Composition–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ১০।
∎ My Favourite Sport: Cricket
Cricket is my favourite sport. It is very popular. Many people play it. It has two teams. Each team has eleven players. It is played in a field. We use a bat. We use a ball. I play cricket daily. I play with friends. I enjoy the game. It is very exciting. We run fast. We hit the ball. We take wickets. I watch matches on TV. I learn new skills. It keeps me fit. I love cricket. It is my best game.
∎ City Life and Country Life
City life is busy. There are many people. There are tall buildings. There are many cars. The roads are crowded. It is noisy. People are busy. Country life is calm. There are green fields.
The air is fresh. There are fewer people. Life is simple. People are kind. City has many facilities. Country has peace. Both are important. Some like city life. Some like country life. I like both. Each has good sides. Both are useful.
∎ Birthday of My Friend
It is my friend’s name is Rahim. He is very happy today. It is his birthday. He invites me to his house. I go there in the afternoon. The house is nicely decorated. There are many balloons. There are colorful lights. Many friends come. His parents welcome us. We bring gifts. Rahim wears new clothes. He looks very nice. We cut the cake. We sing a birthday song. We eat cake and sweets. We play games together. We laugh a lot. We take many photos. It is a joyful day. We enjoy the party very much.
∎ Leisure Time
Leisure time is free time. I enjoy my leisure time. I read books. I play games. I watch TV. I draw pictures. I listen to music. I talk with friends. I walk outside. I help my mother. I clean my room. I relax my mind. I feel happy. It is fun. It gives rest. It is important. It makes me fresh. I like my leisure time. I use it well. It is useful time.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা