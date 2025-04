জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা: বিজ্ঞান শাখা—মডেল টেস্ট–১

1. Choose the correct pair— Rage: Anger::

a. Bliss: Apathy b. Dismay: Distress

c. Approval: Ceasure d. Fear: Shame

2. The adjective of ‘rigidit’ is—.

a. rigor b. rigid

c. rigorous d. rigidness

3. What is the masculine gender of ‘mare’?

a. mermaid b. stallion

c. dog d. boar

4. Mandela— to life imprisonment in 1964.

a. in sentences b. was sentenced

c. sentenced d. has been sentenced

5. Half of glasses—broken.

a. are b. not

c. is d. be

6. Green tea is a good alternative—coffee.

a. for b. to

c. then d. of

7. It looks easy—is hard to deal with.

a. but b. and

c. yet d. so

8. Choose the correct synonym of ‘indifferent’.

a. similar b. contrasting

c. apathetic d. concerning

9. The Noun of ‘predict’ is—.

a. predictable b. predicting

c. prediction d. predicted

10. The word ‘ingenious’ means—.

a. deceptive b. skillful

c. simple d. complicated

11. The adjective of the word ‘mountain’ is—.

a. mountinal b. mountainous

c. mountic d. mountainly

12. Choose the correct spelling.

a. persiverence b. perseverance

c. preseverence d. persivearence

13. Choose the best translation for the sentence.

a. We learn English from our childhood.

b. We are learning English since our childhood.

c. We have been learning English since our childhood.

d. We have been learning English from our childhood.

14. Choose the proper option to fill in the blank spaces:

I prefer—what I like even though it—not having much money.

a. to doing, mean b. doing, means

c. to do, may d. doing, mean

15. Choose the antonym for the word ‘reckless’.

a. careful b. thoughtless

c. submissive d. provocative

16. Complete the sentence with the suitable option. She often visits her home town,—?

a. hasn’t she b. don’t she

c. doesn’t she d. has she

17. The word ‘lucrative’ means—.

a. good looking b. oily

c. professional d. profitable

18. ‘To keep an eye on’ means—.

a.To keep calm b. To be active

c. To observe d. To look

19. ‘To keep an eye on’ means—.

a. to keep clam b. to be active

c. to observe d. to look

20. The word ‘Acquiesce’ is—.

a. a noun b. an adverb

c. a varb d. an adjective