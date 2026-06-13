ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজির সব প্রশ্নই Fill in the blanks ধরনের

2. Write the right form of verbs.

a. He got his legs (to break).

b. Abir (to fly) to London just now.

c. The patient (to die) before the doctor came.

d. Mahmud believed that Allah (to be) one.

e. Jami told Moontaha that he (to go) home the previous day.

Answers: a. broken b. has flown

c. had died d. is e. had gone.

3. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.

a. Have you time to listen my story?

b. It is bad to laugh children.

c. The mother was proud her son.

d. I have no confidence him.

e. Who were you talking ?

Answers: a. to b. at c. of d. in e. to.