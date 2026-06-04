এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র (২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন): সঠিক Prepositions দিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: ২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন
Gap filling activities without clues (Prepositions)
Set–1
Flowers are the excellent gift of nature. They have existed (a) the earth (b) prehistoric time. Since then they have been treated (c) the symbol of beauty. It is an undeniable fact that flowers are used (d) various spheres (e) our life. It is used mostly (f) decoration. People (g) all walks of life use flowers usually (h) national occasion and (i) wedding. Everyone prefers flowers (j) expressing their love and devotion.
Answer
a. on, b. from, c. as, d. in, e. of, f. for, g. from, h. on, i. in, j. for.
Set–2
A teacher is an architect (a) a nation. He plays an important role (b) building up an educated nation. He dispels the darkness (c) ignorance (d) the lot of a nation. He is an actor, so to speak. He has to suit his act according (e) the need of his audience which is his class. He is a clear speaker (f) good, strong and pleasing voice which is (g) his control. He does not sit motionless (h) his class. Everybody has something valuable (i) him. A good teacher discovers the treasure hidden inside each student. He also wants the students happy and for this he keeps them busy. A good teacher never hankers (j) money.
Answer
a. of, b. in, c. of, d. from, e. to, f. with, g. under, h. before, i. in, j. after.
Set–3
The science fair held (a) our college paved a new way for us to gather practical knowledge. Many of our friends took part (b) the fair (c) their projects. We showed genuine interest (d) them. Most of the projects were made (e) consistent (f) the prevailing world situation. They were intended (g) acquaint us (h) the solutions (i) some common problems we are facing specially in regard to the environment we live in. We were sanguine (j) achieving success and we really achieved it.
Answer
a. in, b. in, c. with, d. in, e. in, f. with, g. to, h. with, i. of, j. of.
Set–4
Once an English and a Bengali gentleman were travelling (a) the same train and they were in the same compartment. The Englishman was very proud (b) himself because he was an Englishman. He looked (c) upon the Bengali gentleman who, however, took no notice (d) it and went to sleep (e) peace. As soon as the Bengali gentleman was asleep, the Englishman picked (f) the gentleman’s shoes and threw them (g) the window and went to sleep. When the Bengali gentleman woke up, he looked for his shoes and understood it. Then he took the Englishman’s long coat (h) the wall and threw it outside the window and returned (i) bed laughingly. Next morning the Englishman became startled and shouted, ‘Where’s my coat gone?’ ‘Your coat has gone to fetch my shoes,’ said the gentleman (j) a smile. The Bengali gentleman was Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee.
Answer
a. by, b. of, c. down, d. of, e. in, f. up, g. outside, h. from, i. to, j. with.
Set–5
Stephen Hawking was born (a) an educated family (b) 1942. He is considered the greatest physicist after Einstein. He received his Ph.D (c) cosmology (d) Cambridge University (e) the age (f) 26. (g) 1979 he joined Cambridge University (h) Lucasian professor (i) Mathematics. At the age of thirty-two, he received the prestigious Albert Einstein Award
(j) theoretical physics.
Answer
a. in, b. in, c. in, d. from, e. at, f. of,
g. In, h. as, i. of, j. for
Set–6
Bertrand Russel was an outstanding philosopher and perhaps the greatest thinker (a) the contemporary time. He was born (b) 1872 (c) an aristocratic family. He was privately educated and he acquired a perfect knowledge (d) French and German. (e) 1890, he went (f) Trinity College, Cambridge where he graduated (g) distinction. He was appointed a fellow of his college (h) the autumn
(i) 1895. (j) 1895 to the outbreak of the World War he led a simple life.
Answer
a. of, b. in, c. in, d. of, e. In, f. to, g. with, h. in, i. of, j. From
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