শব্দগুলো এলোমেলো, গুছিয়ে উত্তর লেখো

ইংরেজি: Rearrange
# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.
Question: make /not /do /noise /a.
Answer: Do not make a noise.
Question: district /home /my /Brahmanbaria /is.
Answer: My home district is Brahmanbaria.
Question: small /town /a /it /is /nice.
Answer: It is a nice small town.
Question: is /a /river /big /there.
Answer: There is a big river.
Question: district /famous /for /my /is /sweets.
Answer: My home district is famous for sweets.
Question: people /there /nice /very /are.
Answer: People there are very nice.
Question: in /lives /Saikat /family /his /with /Bogura.
Answer: Saikat lives with his family in Bogura.
Question: banker /is /father /his /a.
Answer: His father is a banker.
Question: writes /time /free /his /stories /in /he.
Answer: In his free time he writes stories.
Question: clothes /makes /mother /his /sewing /by.
Answer: His mother makes clothes by sewing.
Question: student /good /is /he /class /five /in.
Answer: He is a good student in class five.
Question: country/beautiful/a/Indonesia/is.
Answer: Indonesia is a beautiful country.
Question: lots /islands /there /many /are.
Answer: There are many islands.
Question: food /spicy /they /eat /very.
Answer: They eat very spicy food.
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