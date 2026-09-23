পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা–২০২৬

শব্দগুলো এলোমেলো, গুছিয়ে উত্তর লেখো

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: Rearrange

# Rearrange of the words to make meaningful sentences.

Question: make /not /do /noise /a.

Answer: Do not make a noise.

Question: district /home /my /Brahmanbaria /is.

Answer: My home district is Brahmanbaria.

Question: small /town /a /it /is /nice.

Answer: It is a nice small town.

Question: is /a /river /big /there.

Answer: There is a big river.

Question: district /famous /for /my /is /sweets.

Answer: My home district is famous for sweets.

Question: people /there /nice /very /are.

Answer: People there are very nice.

Question: in /lives /Saikat /family /his /with /Bogura.

Answer: Saikat lives with his family in Bogura.

Question: banker /is /father /his /a.

Answer: His father is a banker.

Question: writes /time /free /his /stories /in /he.

Answer: In his free time he writes stories.

Question: clothes /makes /mother /his /sewing /by.

Answer: His mother makes clothes by sewing.

Question: student /good /is /he /class /five /in.

Answer: He is a good student in class five.

Question: country/beautiful/a/Indonesia/is.

Answer: Indonesia is a beautiful country.

Question: lots /islands /there /many /are.

Answer: There are many islands.

Question: food /spicy /they /eat /very.

Answer: They eat very spicy food.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

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