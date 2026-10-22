জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি: নির্দেশনা অনুসারে বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করো

Answer

a) No other way of leading life is so/as good as honesty.

b) How praising this noble virtue is!

c) Can’t honesty open a door of peace before a person?

d) What an important virtue honesty is!

e) So, we should always be honest.

f) May Allah take care of him.

g) Everybody knows the importance of honesty.

h) This man never caused harm to anybody.

i) May you succeed in life.

j) Let us choose the path of truth.