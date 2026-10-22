জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি: নির্দেশনা অনুসারে বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করো

ইংরেজি: Changing Sentences
# Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.
1.
a) Honesty is the best way of leading life. (Negative)
b) This noble virtue is much praising. (Exclamatory)
c) Honesty can open a door of peace before a person. (Interrogative)
d) Honesty is a very important virtue. (Exclamatory)
e) So, we should never be dishonest. (Affirmative)
f) Allah might take care of him. (Optative)
g) Who doesn’t know the importance of honesty? (Assertive)
h) This man never causes harm to anybody. (Simple Past Tense)
i) I wish you success in life. (Optative)
j) We should choose the path of truth. of truth. (Imperative)
Answer
a) No other way of leading life is so/as good as honesty.
b) How praising this noble virtue is!
c) Can’t honesty open a door of peace before a person?
d) What an important virtue honesty is!
e) So, we should always be honest.
f) May Allah take care of him.
g) Everybody knows the importance of honesty.
h) This man never caused harm to anybody.
i) May you succeed in life.
j) Let us choose the path of truth.
2.
a) Terrorism is a devastating phenomenon of the modern world. (Exclamatory)
b) It is called a challenge to fight against it. (Interrogative)
c) Who is not now in the threat of violence? (Assertive)
d) Terrorism is a disastrous thing. (Interrogative)
e) It’ is a very complex problem of the modern world. (Negative)
f) Nobody wants his children to be uneducated. (Affirmative)
g) We have to stand against terrorism. (Imperative)
h) By applying the law properly, we can get rid of it. (Optative)
i) We have to create social awareness to fight against corruption. (Simple Past)
j) We all should avoid the killers of mankind. (Negative)
Answer
a) What a devastating phenomenon of the modern world terrorism is!
b) Isn’t it called a challenge to fight against it?
c) Everybody is now in the threat of violence.
d) Isn’t terrorism a disastrous thing?
e) It is not at all a simple problem of the modern world.
f) Everybody wants his children to be educated.
g) Let’s stand against terrorism.
h) May we get rid of it by applying the law properly.
i) We had to create social awareness to fight against corruption.
j) None should keep connected with the killers of mankind.
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