এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences উত্তর করতে হবে ১০টি প্রশ্নের, নম্বর ১০

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Changing Sentences

1.

a. The Padma is one of the mightiest rivers of ‘Bangladesh. (Interrogative)

b. It is a very turbulent river. (Exclamatory)

c. When it is winter, the river remains calm and tranquil. (Simple)

d. But during the rainy season, the river assumes a terrible shape. (Compound)

e. Everybody knows this. (Interrogative)

f. The river is very useful to our farmers. (Exclamatory)

g. As our farmers use its water for irrigation purpose, they can grow plenty of crops. (Compound)

h. Everyone likes the Hilsa fish of the river. (Negative)

i. The river destroys the houses of men but it is still very useful to us. (Complex)

j. So, let us save this useful river. (Assertive)