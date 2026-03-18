প্রশ্ন নম্বর ৮, শব্দ মিলিয়ে Rearrange লেখো

Set-2

a. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.

b. that/ wonderful/ sounds/ oh!

c. month/ I/ last/ it/ visited.

d. we/ no/ can’t.

e. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?

Answer

a. Take your bag and go to school.

b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

c. I visited it last month.

d. No, we can’t.

e. How far is it from Dhaka?

Set-3

a. speaking/ they/ English/ practice/ friends/ with.

b. he/is/alone/a/table/sitting/at/corner.

c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.

d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!

e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.

Answer

a. They practice speaking English with friends.

b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.

c. We met a foreigner last night.

d. What a good man he is!

e. He could not move from one place to another.