ইংরেজির Fill in the blanks -গুলো দেখে নাও



ইংরেজি: Fill in the blanks

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১০ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Fill in the blanks–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।

1.

Fill in the blanks by writing the times so that the story can makes sense. Write am or pm with the time.

Ratul is a student of class five. He gets up at (a) —. Then he washes himself. He takes his breakfast at (b) —. After breakfast, he starts for school at (c) —. He returns from School at (d) —. Then he goes to field at

(e) —. to play with his friends.

Answers: a. 6 am; b. 7 am; c. 8 pm;

d. 3 pm; e. 5 pm.