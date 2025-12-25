বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করে লেখো

ইংরেজি: ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন

জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১২ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Changing sentence-এর ওপর। এ প্রশ্নে একটি বাক্য দেওয়া থাকবে এবং বন্ধনীর মধে৵ বাক্যটির পরিবর্তনের নির্দেশনা দেওয়া থাকবে। সে অনুযায়ী বাক্যটি লিখবে।

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

1.

a. No one can prosper in life without Industry. (Affirmative)

b. We have to work for our prosperity. (Interrogative)

c. Only the industry people change the lot of our nation. (Negative)

d. An industrious man is respected by everyone. (Active)

e. Industry is the best way to success. (Positive)

f. Everybody works hard to gain his object. (Negative)

g. Life is nothing but a struggle. (Interrogative)

h. Who does not want to succeed in life? (Assertive)

i. Industry brings success. (Future Continuous Tense)

j. Industry is the most important secret for shining in life. (Positive)