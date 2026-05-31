এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Modifiers, নম্বর থাকবে ৫ (অ্যাপ্রুভ)

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Modifiers
# Read the following text and use modifiers as directed in the blank spaces.
1.
Television has become the most common and (a) (pre-modify the noun) source of entertainment in the (b) (pre-modify the noun) world. A wide range of programs of (c) (pre-modify the adjective) interest is telecast on (d) (use quantifier to pre-modify the noun) channels. Almost every middle class and even working class families have a television set today. (e) (use a noun-adjective to pre-modify the noun) programs are (f) (pre-modify the adjective) entertaining. They can be
(g) (pre-modify the adjective) educative too. Courses (h) (post-modify the noun) by the Open University are shown on BTV. (i) (pre-modify the noun) channels like the Discovery Channel and the National Geographic Channel telecast highly informative programs. However, watching TV has become (j) (use an article) addiction for many.
Answer
a. widespread/popular; b. present/modern; c. varied; d. many/numerous/different; e. Television; f. not only/very/greatly; g. highly/equally; h. run;
i. Several/Different; j. an.
2.
Kazi Nazrul Islam is called the Shelley of Bengali literature. He was a (a) (pre-modify the noun) poet. He wrote (b) (post-modify the verb) in every branch of Bengali literature. Nazrul, (c) (use an appositive), won the attention of everyone in his early childhood. He wrote ceaselessly until the death of (d) (use possessive pronoun) poetic flair. He composed his songs (e) (use an infinitive phrase to post-modify the verb). His songs are (f) (use an intensifier to pre-modify the adjective) melodious. He enriched the Bengali literature (g) (use an adverb to pre-modify the verb). His literary works have enriched (h) (use a noun adjective) literature. He was
(i) (use an article) secular poet. He sang the songs of equality (j) (use an adverbial phrase).
Answer
a. great/famous; b. almost;
c. our national poet/ the rebel poet;
d. his; e. to inspire the people/ nation;
f. very; g. greatly; h. Bengali; i. a;
j. in his poem
3.
A balanced diet is a good mixture of (a) (pre-modify the noun) foods. It is essential for us (b) (post-modify the adjective with an infinitive) a healthy life. There are many benefits of eating a
(c) (pre-modify the noun) diet because it prevents (d) (use determiner to pre-modify the noun) diseases. As a result, we do not get sick (e) (post-modify the verb with an adverb). We should select
(f) (pre-modify the noun with possessive) diet according to our needs. We should not eat the (g) (use adjective to pre-modify the noun) foods for the whole week. We can keep fit (h) (use a participle) a balanced diet. But it is not easy (i) (post-modify the adjective with an infinitive) a balanced diet. Here (j) (use a determiner) nutritionist can help us.
Answer
a. various/good/several; b. to lead/to maintain; c. balanced; d. some/many;
e. easily/ frequently; f. our; g. same/similar; h. eating/taking; i. to select/choose/make; j. a.
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