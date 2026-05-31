এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি ২য় পত্রের Modifiers, নম্বর থাকবে ৫ (অ্যাপ্রুভ)

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Modifiers

# Read the following text and use modifiers as directed in the blank spaces.

1.

Television has become the most common and (a) (pre-modify the noun) source of entertainment in the (b) (pre-modify the noun) world. A wide range of programs of (c) (pre-modify the adjective) interest is telecast on (d) (use quantifier to pre-modify the noun) channels. Almost every middle class and even working class families have a television set today. (e) (use a noun-adjective to pre-modify the noun) programs are (f) (pre-modify the adjective) entertaining. They can be

(g) (pre-modify the adjective) educative too. Courses (h) (post-modify the noun) by the Open University are shown on BTV. (i) (pre-modify the noun) channels like the Discovery Channel and the National Geographic Channel telecast highly informative programs. However, watching TV has become (j) (use an article) addiction for many.