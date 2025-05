জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ভর্তি পরীক্ষা: ব্যবসায় শিক্ষা শাখা—মডেল টেস্ট-৩

*ইংরেজি—২০ নম্বর

1. What does ‘wander’ means?

a. surprise b. miracle

c. tread d. walk aimlessly

2. Choose the synonym of ‘serene’.

a. severe b. dark

c. calm d. serious

3. Choose the correct translation of the sentence.

a. I have been born in January 01, 1985

b. I was born of January 01, 1985

c. I born on January 01, 1085

d. I was born in January 01, 1985

4. Choose the correct spelling.

a. repitition b. repeatation

c. repeatition d. repetition

5. Choose the correct sentence.

a. I need a few furnitures.

b. I do not need many furnitures.

c. I do not need some furnitures.

d. I need some furniture.

6. Verb of the word ‘Justification’ is—.

a. justice b. justify

c. justifiable d. justifiably

7. The word category of ‘Foment’ is—.

a. adjective b. verb

c. noun d. adverb

8. ‘Blandishment’ is related to—

a. honeyed words b. abusive veyss

c. declamatory speech d. modest reply

9. The correct spelling is—.

a. Conscientious b. Concientious

c. Conscintous d. Conscientous

10. ‘Progress’ is the antidote to ‘stagnation’.–The invited comma words are—

a. homonyms b. synonyms

c. antonyms d. hyponyms

11. ‘To keep an eye on’ means—

a. To keep calm b. To be active

c. To observe d. To look

12. The verb form of the noun ‘Humanity’ is—

a. Human b. Humane

c. Humanitarian d. Humanize

13. Find the appropriate antonym of ‘Malice’

a. Bitterness b. Animosity

c. Malevolence d. Kindness

14. ‘Mina’s lovely voice was music to our ears’ is an example of—

a. metaphor b. metonym

c. simile d. symbol

15. ‘He questioned softly why I failed.’ Change this sentence into reported speech.

a. He questioned softly, ‘Why did you fail?’

b. He questioned softly, ‘Why did I fail?’

c. He told softly, ‘Why have you failed?’

d. He told softly, ‘Why had I failed?’

16. Translate the sentence into English:

‘কোনো কাজই কাজের দিক থেকে উঁচু-নিচু নয়’।

a. No work is superior or inferior from its value.

b. No work is better or worse as itself.

c. No work is superior of inferior in itself.

d. No work is better and worse as itself.

17. ‘He will finish the work—.’ Choose the appropriate word for the gap.

a. in no time b. right then

c. of his cost d. absolutely

18. She was sliding—depression.

a. into b. of c. on d. at

19. I like travelling to visit different places of the world. In this sentence the verbal noun is—

a. travelling b. visit

c. world d. places

20. He took — bull by — horns.

a. an, the b. the, the

c. a, an .the, on