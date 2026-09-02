ইংরেজির ৪টি Short Composition: প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা–২০২৬

∎ A Library

A library is a place where many books are kept. It is a very useful place for students. There is a library in our school. It is a quiet and clean room. There are many books on different subjects. We can find story books, science books and history books there. There are also newspapers and magazines. Students can read books in the library. They can also borrow books for a few days. Our librarian takes care of the books. He helps us to find the books we need. We should keep silent in the library. We should not damage or tear any book. We should return books on time. Reading books increases our knowledge. It also develops our thinking power. A library helps students in their studies. It is called a storehouse of knowledge. I like spending my free time in the library. So, every school should have a good library.

∎ Our School Garden

There is a beautiful garden in our school. It is in front of our school building. The garden is small but very beautiful. There are many flowers in the garden. We can see roses, marigolds and sunflowers there. There are also some green trees. The garden looks very beautiful in the morning. Colourful butterflies fly around the flowers. Bees also come to collect honey. Our students take care of the garden. They water the plants regularly. They also remove weeds from the garden. Our teachers encourage us to plant more trees. The garden makes our school look beautiful. It also gives us fresh air. We learn how to care for plants. The garden is a peaceful place for us. We sometimes sit there during our free time. We should never throw waste in the garden. I love my school garden very much.