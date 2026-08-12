প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির ৫টি শর্ট কম্পোজিশন

ইংরেজি: Short Composition
∎ Food Pyramid
A food pyramid teaches us healthy eating habits. It has different levels of food. The lowest level contains grains and rice. We should eat these foods more. The next level has vegetables and fruits. They keep our body healthy and strong. Milk, fish, meat, and eggs are also important. They help us grow properly. The top level contains fats and sweets. We should eat them in small amounts. Healthy food gives us energy every day. It protects us from diseases. Junk food is harmful to health. We should avoid too much fast food. Clean food is always good for us. We should drink pure water daily. Good food keeps our mind fresh. A balanced diet is very important. Everyone should follow the food pyramid. It helps us live a healthy life.
∎ My Home District
My home district is very beautiful and peaceful. It is an important district in Bangladesh. Many people live there happily. There are schools, colleges, and markets. The roads are wide and clean. There are many rivers and green fields. Farmers grow rice and vegetables there. The air is fresh and pure. People are simple and friendly. Many children go to school regularly. Different festivals are celebrated every year. There are many trees beside the roads. Birds sing sweet songs in the morning. The environment is calm and pleasant. Visitors enjoy the natural beauty there. My district is developing day by day. People work hard for a better life. I love the people of my district. I feel proud of my home district. It is very dear to me.
∎ My Birthday
My birthday is a very special day for me. It comes once every year. I celebrate it with my family and friends. Our house is decorated beautifully. I wear new clothes on that day. My friends come to my house happily. My parents arrange a small party. We cut a birthday cake together. Everyone sings a birthday song for me. We eat cakes, sweets, and snacks. My friends give me lovely gifts. We play different games together. We take many photographs. I feel very happy on that day. My parents bless me warmly. I also receive good wishes from relatives. Everyone enjoys the party very much. It becomes a joyful occasion for all. I always wait eagerly for my birthday. It is one of the happiest days of my life.
∎ Birthday
Yesterday I attended a birthday party. It was my cousin’s birthday celebration. The party was held at his house. The house was decorated with colorful balloons. Many guests came to the party. Everyone looked cheerful and happy. My cousin wore beautiful new clothes. A large birthday cake was placed on the table. We all sang a birthday song together. Then he cut the cake happily. We clapped loudly for him. Different tasty foods were served to us. We enjoyed the party very much. Some children played games together. We also took many photos. His parents welcomed all the guests warmly. The party continued till evening. Everyone wished him a happy life. It was a very enjoyable occasion. I will remember the day for a long time.
∎ A Cyclone
A cyclone is a terrible natural disaster. It comes with strong winds and heavy rain. Cyclones mostly occur in coastal areas. Trees fall down during a cyclone. Many houses are badly damaged. Roads and bridges are broken. Rivers become very rough and dangerous. Many people lose their homes and property. Some people also lose their lives. Electricity often goes out during a cyclone. People become frightened and helpless. The government gives warning messages before a cyclone. People take shelter in safe places. Rescue teams help the affected people. Food and medicine are supplied to them. Cyclones cause great suffering to poor people. We should remain careful during bad weather. We should help cyclone victims with kindness. Natural disasters cannot be stopped easily. We should always stay prepared for them.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা