প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির ৫টি শর্ট কম্পোজিশন

∎ My Home District

My home district is very beautiful and peaceful. It is an important district in Bangladesh. Many people live there happily. There are schools, colleges, and markets. The roads are wide and clean. There are many rivers and green fields. Farmers grow rice and vegetables there. The air is fresh and pure. People are simple and friendly. Many children go to school regularly. Different festivals are celebrated every year. There are many trees beside the roads. Birds sing sweet songs in the morning. The environment is calm and pleasant. Visitors enjoy the natural beauty there. My district is developing day by day. People work hard for a better life. I love the people of my district. I feel proud of my home district. It is very dear to me.

∎ My Birthday

My birthday is a very special day for me. It comes once every year. I celebrate it with my family and friends. Our house is decorated beautifully. I wear new clothes on that day. My friends come to my house happily. My parents arrange a small party. We cut a birthday cake together. Everyone sings a birthday song for me. We eat cakes, sweets, and snacks. My friends give me lovely gifts. We play different games together. We take many photographs. I feel very happy on that day. My parents bless me warmly. I also receive good wishes from relatives. Everyone enjoys the party very much. It becomes a joyful occasion for all. I always wait eagerly for my birthday. It is one of the happiest days of my life.