বাগান করা অনেকেরই শখ

ইংরেজি: Short Composition

Writing short Composition in 200 words.

Que: Writing a short composition on ‘Your Favourite Hobby’

Answer:

My Favourite Hobby

Hobby means one’s favourite occuption. It is usually done during leisure. It doesn’t give one money, but gives much pleasure. Every man has his own favourite hobby.

There are many kinds of hobbies like singing, painting, reading, stamp collecting, coin collecting, angling, gardening and so on. My hobby is gardening.

I love flowers very much. So, I have made a flower garden. It is in front of our house. I have planted the seedlings of roses, jasmines, jabas, sub-flowers and many other seasonal flowers. Every morning I water the plants, loose the soil and take care of the plants. In the evening, I water them again. On holidays, I pass some time there. I have put a bamboo-made fence around my garden.