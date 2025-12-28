বাগান করা অনেকেরই শখ

ইংরেজি: Short Composition
Writing short Composition in 200 words.
Que: Writing a short composition on ‘Your Favourite Hobby’
Answer:
My Favourite Hobby
Hobby means one’s favourite occuption. It is usually done during leisure. It doesn’t give one money, but gives much pleasure. Every man has his own favourite hobby.
There are many kinds of hobbies like singing, painting, reading, stamp collecting, coin collecting, angling, gardening and so on. My hobby is gardening.
I love flowers very much. So, I have made a flower garden. It is in front of our house. I have planted the seedlings of roses, jasmines, jabas, sub-flowers and many other seasonal flowers. Every morning I water the plants, loose the soil and take care of the plants. In the evening, I water them again. On holidays, I pass some time there. I have put a bamboo-made fence around my garden.
My hobby keeps me cheerful. When I am bored with my studies or other works, I go to my garden. The pleasant sight of my garden and the sweet scent of the flowers remove my boredom. It is a great source of joy and recreation for me.
This hobby is very beneficial to me. Before I made this garden, I was a sickly boy. I had lost my appetite and became very weak. But when I started this garden and worked in it, my health improved. Besides this, I grow vegetables in a corner of the garden. It saves a lot of family expenses.
A hobby is necessary in every man’s life. But we must not pass much of our time in our hobbies. We must do our main jobs first and then we should pass our leisure time in our hobbies.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা