উপযুক্ত শব্দ বসিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ করো

ইংরেজি: প্রশ্ন নম্বর–৯
জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ইংরেজির ৯ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Gap Filling Activities with Clues–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ৫।
Read the text below and fill in the gaps using the clues given in the text. There are more words than necessary. One word can be used once only.
Set–1
long, labour, daily, disease, invented, life, science, made, work, by, on, over
Computer was not (a) — overnight. It took (b) — time and hard (c) — to invent computer. Computer cannot (d) — itself. It works (e) — the basis of commands given (f) — the operator. It is used in our (g) — life for various purposes. It has lessened our work loads and (h) — our life easy. Nowadays the doctors use computers to diagnose a (i) — and save valuable (j) — .
Answer
a. invented; b. long; c. labour;
d. work; e. on; f. by; g. daily; h. made; i. disease; j. lives.
Set-2
the, purpose, great, for, transport, of, current, region, down, build, our, source
Flowing water can be a great (a) — of energy. The water that flows (b) — from the hills has a great (c) — that can produce electricity. Most of (d) — rivers in the north-east region of (e) — country can be used for this (f) —. Electricity is vitally important for industrialization (g)—our country. Our rivers are important (h) — transport too. The few roads and railways that we have are not adequate for our (i) —. Moreover, it is not easy to (j) — roads and railways on the soft and marshy land of our country.
Answer
a. source; b. down; c. current;
d. the; e. our; f. purpose; g. of; h. for;
i. transport/ transportation; j. build.
Set-3
in, muddy, people, misery, laborers, dull
the, starve, inside, from, rains, day
A rainy day is (a) — and gloomy. On this day, it (b) — all day long. (c) — cannot come out (d) — their home. The roads become (e) — and slippery. Sometimes, the sun is not seen in (f) — sky. It brings (g) — for the poor and day (h) —. They have to stay (i) — their houses. As a result, they are to (j) — on a rainy day.
Answer
a. dull; b. rains; c. People; d. from; e. muddy; f. the; g. misery; h. laborers;
i. in/inside; j. starve.
Set-4
was, explored, stepped, waiting, took, after, equipment, also, watch, these, roaming, counting
Just (a) — 20 minutes Aldrin followed Armstrong and (b) — on the moon. Both astronauts (c) — the area surrounding the landing crafts. Then they (d) — pictures, set up scientific (e) — and collected sixty pounds of rocks and moon soil. They (f) — set up a television camera on the moon so that the whole world could (g) — them. While they were busy with (h) — activities, the third astronaut, Michael Collins (i) — in the main ship which was going round and round the moon. He was (j) — for them to return.
Answer
a. after; b. stepped; c. explored;
d. took; e. equipment; f. also; g. watch; h. these; i. was; j. waiting.
Set-5
many, many, one, accidents, city, roads
in, invention, safety, the, life, cope
Road accidents are daily occurrences (a) — modern city life. Every year (b) — people lose their lives and (c) — more are injured. Before the (d) — of automobiles people move from (e) — place to another slowly but (f) —. The real causes of road (g) — lie with the drivers, not with (h) — transports. In some cities, the (i) — are narrow. These can hardly (j) — with the increasing number of traffic.
Answer
a. in; b. many; c. many;
d. invention; e. one; f. safely;
g. accidents; h. the; i. roads; j. cope.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা