জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির বাক্য পড়ে Capitalization & Punctuation ঠিক করো

4.

the man said to me where are you going i am going to university said i did you go to university yesterday no i replied why did you not go i was very busy said i.

Ans: The man said to me, “Where are you going?” “I am going to university,” said I. “Did you go to university yesterday?” “No,” I replied. “Why did you not go?” “I was very busy,” said I.

5.

william shakespeare the monarch of world literature was born on 23 april 1564 in stratford on avon his mother was mary arden and his father was john shakespeare he was not much educated he had little knowledge of grammar

Ans: William Shakespeare, the monarch of world literature, was born on April 23, 1564 in Stratford-on-Avon. His mother was Mary Arden and his father was John Shakespeare. He was not much educated. He had little knowledge of grammar.

6.

arabia a vast peninsula between the persian gulf the indian ocean and the red sea forms the link between asia and africa

Ans: Arabia, a vast peninsula between the Persian gulf, the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, forms the link between Asia and Africa.