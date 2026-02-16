সব কাজে সততাই হলো সেরা নীতি

প্রিয় এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী, ইংরেজি ১ম পত্রে একটি Completing story লিখতে হবে। নম্বর থাকবে ১৫। তোমরা পাঠ্যবইকেন্দ্রিক Completing story–গুলো ভালোভাবে পড়বে।
ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র: Completing Story
1.
Honesty is the best policy completing story
Answer
Once upon a time there was a poor farmer in a village. Though he was poor, he was very honest. One day he was going to his land. On his way to the land he found a purse. He opened the purse and found that it was full of gold.
The farmer returned home with the purse and asked his wife what he should do. His wife suggested him to sell the gold but he did not agree with his wife. His wife became angry and left the place.
The farmer decided to return the purse to its real owner but he did not know the address of the owner. He was intelligent. He emptied the purse and searched far and wide to find out the address of the owner. Fortunately, he found the address. He handed over the purse to the owner. The owner of the purse became very happy and offered some money to the farmer. The farmer refused to take money and said that it was his responsibility to do the job and returned home.
সততা সেরা নীতি
অনুবাদ
একসময় এক গ্রামে এক দরিদ্র কৃষক ছিল। দরিদ্র হলেও সে ছিল অত্যন্ত সৎ। একদিন সে তার জমিতে যাচ্ছিল। পথে সে একটি ব্যাগ দেখতে পায়। ব্যাগটি খুলে দেখে সোনাভর্তি। কৃষক ব্যাগ নিয়ে বাড়ি ফিরে তার স্ত্রীকে জিজ্ঞাসা করল, কী করা উচিত। স্ত্রী তাকে সোনা বিক্রি করার পরামর্শ দিলেও কৃষক রাজি হয়নি। এতে তার স্ত্রী রাগান্বিত হয়ে স্থান ত্যাগ করে।
কৃষক ব্যাগটির আসল মালিকের কাছে ফেরত দেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছিল। কিন্তু সে মালিকের ঠিকানা জানত না। সে বুদ্ধিমান ছিল। ব্যাগটি খালি করে সে মালিকের ঠিকানা খুঁজে বের করার জন্য দূরদূরান্তে খোঁজ করল। ভাগ্যক্রমে সে ঠিকানা খুঁজে পায়। ব্যাগটি মালিকের হাতে তুলে দেয়। ব্যাগের মালিক খুব খুশি হয় এবং কৃষককে কিছু টাকা দেন। কৃষক টাকা নিতে অস্বীকৃতি জানায় এবং বলে যে কাজটি করা তার দায়িত্ব এবং বাড়ি ফিরে গেল।
2.
A thirsty crow completing story with bangla meaning
Answer
Once upon a time, a crow became very thirsty. It was summer and the weather was very hot. There was little water in that place. The crow flew here and there looking for water. But it could not find water anywhere. It seems that it was about to die for the thirst of water. But it did not lose heart.
The crow continued its search and found a pitcher to drink water. But there was a little water at the bottom of the pitcher. The crow tried to drink but failed. The water level was too far for the crow’s beak to reach. It tried to find out a good plan. At once it hit upon a plan. It picked up stones one by one and dropped them into the pitcher. After dropping a number of stones, the water level in the jar roses high enough to reach. Then, the crow drank water. Thus the crow saved his life by the use of his wisdom.
একটি তৃষ্ণার্ত কাক এবং সামান্য জলসহ একটি কলসি
অনুবাদ
একবার একটি কাক খুব তৃষ্ণার্ত হয়ে পড়ল।
সেটি ছিল গ্রীষ্মকাল এবং প্রচণ্ড গরম আবহাওয়া ছিল। ওই জায়গায় সামান্য পানি ছিল। কাকটি এদিক–ওদিক উড়ে পানি খুঁজতে থাকে, কিন্তু কোথাও পানি পাওয়া যায়নি। পানির পিপাসায় কাকের মারা যাওয়ার কথা। কিন্তু তাতেও সে মনোবল হারায়নি।
কাকটি অনুসন্ধান চালিয়ে গেল এবং একটি কলসি পেল। কিন্তু কলসির তলায় সামান্য পানি ছিল। কাক পানি পানের চেষ্টা করল, কিন্তু ব্যর্থ হলো। পানির স্তর কাকের ঠোঁট পর্যন্ত পৌঁছানো থেকে অনেক দূরে ছিল। পানি পান করতে একটি ভালো পরিকল্পনা খুঁজে বের করার চেষ্টা করল সে।
সঙ্গে সঙ্গে পরিকল্পনা অনুযায়ী সে একে একে পাথর তুলে কলসিতে ফেলল। বেশ কয়েকটি পাথর ফেলার পর কলসির পানির স্তর কাকের মুখে পৌঁছানোর মতো যথেষ্ট উঁচু হয়ে ওঠে। এরপর কাক পানি পান করে। এভাবে বুদ্ধির ব্যবহার করে কাক তার জীবন রক্ষা করল।
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা