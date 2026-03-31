এলোমেলো শব্দ দিয়ে বাক্য তৈরি করো

ইংরেজি: Rearrange
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। আজ ইংরেজির ৮ নম্বর প্রশ্নের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ Rearrange গুলো দেওয়া হলো।
# Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
Set-1
a. is, town, a, it, beautiful.
b. fort, will, Isah, see, you, the, Khan, of.
c. far, Bogra, how, from, Dhaka, is?
d. born, he, Khulna, was, not, in.
e. my, regards, best, convey, your, parents, to.
Answer
a. It is a beautiful town.
b. You will see the fort of Isah Khan.
c. How far is Bogra from Dhaka?
d. He was not born in Khulna.
e. Convey my best regards to your parents.
Set-2
a. eat/ food/ we/ good/ should.
b. food/ what/ good/ is/ food?
c. to/ eat/ food/ try/ healthy.
d. not/ body/ delicious/ our/ food/ does/ need.
e. nice/ a/ yesterday/ mother/ cooked/ what/ dish/ my!
Answer
a. We should eat good food.
b. What food is good food?
c. Try to eat healthy food.
d. Our body does not need delicious food.
e. What a nice dish my mother cooked yesterday!
Set-3
a. hare/ for/ slept/ hour/ an/ the.
b. walk/ you/ can’t/ faster?
c. believe/ his/ hare/ the/ couldn’t/ eyes.
d. too/ for/ play/ don’t long.
e. steady/ race/ the/ wins/ slow/ but!
Answer
a. The hare slept for an hour.
b. Can’t you walk faster?
c. The hare couldn’t believe his eyes.
d. Don’t play for too long.
e. Slow but steady wins the race!
Set-4
a. birthday/ a/ day/ A/ is/ person’s/ special.
b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?
c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.
d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.
e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.
Answer
a. A person’s birthday is a special day.
b. Why don’t we have a race?
c. May Allah bless you.
d. Draw a clock with any time on it.
e. The hare slept for an hour.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা