জুনিয়র বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজি বাক্যগুলো পরিবর্তন করো

ইংরেজি: Changing Sentences

# Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

1.

a) Patriotism is a noble virtue. (Interrogative)

b) He was a great patriot. (Exclamatory)

c) It persuades a man to do everything just. (Negative)

d) I wish patriotism existed in us. (Optative)

e) What an outstanding quality it is! (Assertive)

f) A man with patriotic zeal is called a patriot. (Imperative)

g) A patriot fears none but the Creator. (Affirmative)

h) By paying taxes, he obeys the law. (Past Indefinite)

i) He is respected by all. (Future Indefinite)

j) So, let’s be patriot. (Assertive)