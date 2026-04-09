ইংরেজি Short Composition, নম্বর ১০

∎ Saint Martin’s Island

Saint Martin’s is an island. It is in Bangladesh. It is very beautiful. It is in the sea. The water is blue. The air is fresh. There are many trees. There are coral stones. Many tourists visit it. People enjoy the beach. They walk on sand. They take photos. It is very clean. It is a quiet place. The weather is nice. It is a natural place. I want to go there. It is very famous. I love this island. It is wonderful.

∎ Food Pyramid

A food pyramid is important. It shows healthy food. It has many levels. The bottom has grains. We eat more grains. The next level has fruits. It has vegetables too. They are good for health. Milk is important. Meat is also good. We should eat them daily. The top has sweets. It has fats too. We eat less of them. It teaches good habits. It keeps us healthy. It makes us strong. We should follow it. It is very helpful.