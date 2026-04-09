ইংরেজি Short Composition, নম্বর ১০

ইংরেজি: Short Composition
প্রিয় প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষার্থী, ১৫ এপ্রিল পরীক্ষা শুরু হবে। ইংরেজি বিষয়ে ১৩ নম্বর প্রশ্ন থাকবে Short Composition–এর ওপর। নম্বর থাকবে ১০।
∎ English Language Club
An English Language Club is a place where students learn English. They meet regularly and practice speaking in English. They learn new words, read stories and poems, and write short paragraphs. Teachers guide them and correct their mistakes kindly. Students enjoy learning together through fun activities. The club improves their pronunciation and helps to build confidence. It also makes students better speakers and good listeners. Everyone loves to join the club because it creates a friendly environment. The English Language Club is very helpful for all students.
∎ Saint Martin’s Island
Saint Martin’s is an island. It is in Bangladesh. It is very beautiful. It is in the sea. The water is blue. The air is fresh. There are many trees. There are coral stones. Many tourists visit it. People enjoy the beach. They walk on sand. They take photos. It is very clean. It is a quiet place. The weather is nice. It is a natural place. I want to go there. It is very famous. I love this island. It is wonderful.
∎ Food Pyramid
A food pyramid is important. It shows healthy food. It has many levels. The bottom has grains. We eat more grains. The next level has fruits. It has vegetables too. They are good for health. Milk is important. Meat is also good. We should eat them daily. The top has sweets. It has fats too. We eat less of them. It teaches good habits. It keeps us healthy. It makes us strong. We should follow it. It is very helpful.
∎ My Family
My family is small. There are four members in my family. My father is a teacher. My mother is a housewife. I have one sister. We live together. We are happy. My father works hard. My mother cooks food. She takes care of us. I go to school. My sister also studies. We read together. We play together. We respect our parents. We help each other. We eat together. We talk together. We love our family. My family is my happiness.
∎ The Liberation War Museum
The Liberation War Museum is famous. It is in Dhaka. It shows our history. It tells about 1971. Many people visit it. Students go there. There are many pictures. There are old things. It shows war stories. It shows brave people. We learn about freedom. It makes us proud. It teaches patriotism. It is a big place. It is clean. Guides help visitors. It is very important. We respect our heroes. I like this museum.
∎ Tourist Spots in Bangladesh
Bangladesh has many tourist spots. It is a beautiful country. There are rivers and hills. There are forests and seas. Cox’s Bazar is very famous. It has a long sea beach. Many tourists go there. Saint Martin’s is an island. It is very beautiful. The water is blue. The Sundarbans is a forest. It is the home of the Royal Bengal Tiger. Many people visit it. Rangamati has hills and lakes. It is very calm. Bandarban is also beautiful. It has green hills. People enjoy nature there. These places are attractive. I want to visit them. Bangladesh is full of beauty.
∎ A Calendar
A calendar is useful. It shows days. It shows dates. It has twelve months. Each month has many days. It shows the year. We use it daily. It hangs on the wall. Some calendars are big. Some are small. It shows holidays. It shows festivals. It helps us remember dates. Students use it. Teachers use it. It is easy to use. It is very helpful. It keeps us on time. It is important. We need a calendar.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা