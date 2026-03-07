Right Form of Verb পরীক্ষায় গুরুত্বপূর্ণ

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right Form of Verb
# Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.
1.
If all the children of Bangladesh (a) — (go) to school, the country (b) — (get) rid of the curse of illiteracy. To boost up education, the government (c) — (spend) more money. Subsidies must (d) — (give) in the education sector. Teachers (e) — (need) to (f) — (train) for good teaching. The poor students can (g) — (bring) under ‘Food for Education’ programme. We (h) — (take) care that no institution (i) — (close) down due to political clashes. All concerned (j) — (be) conscious about it. Moreover, child labour (k) — (stop) so that all children (l) — (enrol) to school. We (m) — (remember) that no nation (n) — (prosper) without education.
Answer: a. go; b. will get; c. should spend; d. be given; e. need; f. be trained; g. be brought; h. should take; i. is closed; j. should be/must be; k. should/must be stopped; l. can be enrolled; m. should remember; n. can prosper.
2.
Road mishap (a) — (happen) in our country almost everyday. Recently it (b) —(rise) to an alarming rate (c) — (take) a heavy toll of human lives. The members of a family remain anxious if someone (d) — (travel) in a bus. In most cases, reckless driving (e) —(cause) road accidents. Drivers are in the habit of (f) — (violate) traffic rules. Road accidents can be (g) — (lessen) if the drivers drive their vehicles carefully. People should be conscious in this respect. While (h) — (cross) the road, they should be careful. Some people travel (i) — (climb) on the roof of the buses and trains. Traffic rules must be maintained strictly with a view to (j) — (control) road accidents. It is very shocking that road accidents (k) — (claim) lives very often. The law- enforcing agencies (l) — (take) vigorous drive and the defaulters (m) —(take) under severe punishment to (n) — (ensure) safe journey.
Answer: a. happens; b. has risen;
c. taking; d. travels; e. causes;
f. violating; g. lessened; h. crossing;
i. climbing; j. controlling; k. claim;
l. must/should take; m. must be taken; n. ensure.
4.
Jerry is an orphan. He (a) — (come) to the orphanage at the age of four. He (b) —(lose) his parents in his infancy. Then he (c) —(commit) to the care of the orphanage. He could hardly (d) — (recollect) his parents’ memory. In spite of (e) — (be) an orphan. he had developed a strong fabric of morality. His inimitable morality (f) — (draw) him close to the writer. The writer (g) — (impress) with him. She started (h) — (show) affection for him. Jerry (i) — (take) her for his mother. He fabricated a lie (j) — (win) her heart. Once Jerry (k) — (leave) the orphanage on the sly. When the writer tried (l) — (find) him out and (m) — (want) to give a gift for Jerry’s mother, she (n) — (come) to know that Jerry had no mother.
Answer: a. came; b. lost; c. was committed; d. recollect; e. being;
f. drew; g. was impressed; h. showing;
i. took; j. to win; k. left; l. to find/finding; m. wanted; n. came.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, সহকারী অধ্যাপক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা