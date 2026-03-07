Right Form of Verb পরীক্ষায় গুরুত্বপূর্ণ

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right Form of Verb

# Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

1.

If all the children of Bangladesh (a) — (go) to school, the country (b) — (get) rid of the curse of illiteracy. To boost up education, the government (c) — (spend) more money. Subsidies must (d) — (give) in the education sector. Teachers (e) — (need) to (f) — (train) for good teaching. The poor students can (g) — (bring) under ‘Food for Education’ programme. We (h) — (take) care that no institution (i) — (close) down due to political clashes. All concerned (j) — (be) conscious about it. Moreover, child labour (k) — (stop) so that all children (l) — (enrol) to school. We (m) — (remember) that no nation (n) — (prosper) without education.

Answer: a. go; b. will get; c. should spend; d. be given; e. need; f. be trained; g. be brought; h. should take; i. is closed; j. should be/must be; k. should/must be stopped; l. can be enrolled; m. should remember; n. can prosper.