প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির Be Quiet, Please–এর প্রশ্নোত্তর

ইংরেজি: Unit–3: Be Quiet, Please
∎ Read the following conversation and act it out.
[Erhan has come to play at Rayan’s home. Rayan’s little sister is sleeping in the next room.]
Erhan: [Loudly] Hello, Rayan, are you there?
Rayan: Erhan, be quiet, please! My little sister is sleeping.
Erhan: Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to be loud. Let’s play carrom.
Rayan: Okay, but speak in a low voice. Don’t be noisy.
Erhan: Got it. Give me a glass of water, please. I’m thirsty.
Rayan: Sure. (Rayan leaves and returns with a glass of water.) Here you go. Drink slowly.
Erhan: Thanks. The water is a bit cold. I prefer warm water.
Rayan: Me too. Now, get the carom board. It’s near the bookshelf, not that far.
Erhan: I can’t see it. It’s dark here.
Rayan: Oh, I see. Let me turn the light on.
Erhan: Found it. Oh no, the board looks dirty.
Rayan: Let’s clean it.
Erhan: Done. Let’s play. You go first.
Rayan: Thanks. But remember, don’t talk loudly.
Erhan: Okay, I’ll be quiet.
∎ Question & Answer
বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ৬টি প্রশ্নের উত্তর লিখতে হবে। প্রতিটি প্রশ্নের জন্য ৩ নম্বর করে মোট ১৮ নম্বর থাকবে। তোমাদের সুবিধার্থে ৩০টি প্রশ্ন ও উত্তর দেওয়া হলো।
1. Who came to play at Rayan’s home?
Ans: Erhan came to play at Rayan’s home.
2. Where was Rayan’s little sister sleeping?
Ans: She was sleeping in the next room.
3. How did Erhan call Rayan at first?
Ans: He called loudly.
4. Why did Rayan ask Erhan to be quiet?
Ans: Because his little sister was sleeping.
5. What did Erhan say after hearing Rayan?
Ans: He said sorry.
6. What game did Erhan want to play?
Ans: He wanted to play carom.
7. How did Rayan ask Erhan to speak?
Ans: He asked him to speak in a low voice.
8. What did Erhan ask for?
Ans: He asked for a glass of water.
9. Why did Erhan want water?
Ans: Because he was thirsty.
10. What did Rayan bring for Erhan?
Ans: He brought a glass of water.
11. What advice did Rayan give while giving water?
Ans: He told him to drink slowly.
12. How was the water?
Ans: The water was a bit cold.
13. What kind of water did Erhan prefer?
Ans: He preferred warm water.
14. Did Rayan also like warm water?
Ans: Yes, he did.
15. What did Rayan ask Erhan to get?
Ans: He asked him to get the carrom board.
16. Where was the carrom board?
Ans: It was near the bookshelf.
17. Could Erhan see the board at first?
Ans: No, he could not.
18. Why could Erhan not see the board?
Ans: Because it was dark there.
19. What did Rayan do then?
Ans: He turned the light on.
20. What did Erhan find after the light was on?
Ans: He found the carrom board.
21. How did the board look?
Ans: It looked dirty.
22. What did they decide to do?
Ans: They decided to clean the board.
23. Who cleaned the board?
Ans: Both Erhan and Rayan cleaned it.
24. What did Erhan say after cleaning?
Ans: He said, “Done. Let’s play.”
25. Who went first in the game?
Ans: Rayan went first.
26. What did Rayan remind Erhan again?
Ans: He reminded him not to talk loudly.
27. What did Erhan promise?
Ans: He promised to be quiet.
28. Were Erhan and Rayan good friends?
Ans: Yes, they were good friends.
29. What is the main lesson of the story?
Ans: We should be quiet and polite.
30. Why is it important not to make noise?
Ans: Because noise may disturb others.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
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