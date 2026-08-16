প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির Be Quiet, Please–এর প্রশ্নোত্তর

ইংরেজি: Unit–3: Be Quiet, Please

∎ Read the following conversation and act it out.

[Erhan has come to play at Rayan’s home. Rayan’s little sister is sleeping in the next room.]

Erhan: [Loudly] Hello, Rayan, are you there?

Rayan: Erhan, be quiet, please! My little sister is sleeping.

Erhan: Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to be loud. Let’s play carrom.

Rayan: Okay, but speak in a low voice. Don’t be noisy.

Erhan: Got it. Give me a glass of water, please. I’m thirsty.

Rayan: Sure. (Rayan leaves and returns with a glass of water.) Here you go. Drink slowly.

Erhan: Thanks. The water is a bit cold. I prefer warm water.

Rayan: Me too. Now, get the carom board. It’s near the bookshelf, not that far.

Erhan: I can’t see it. It’s dark here.

Rayan: Oh, I see. Let me turn the light on.

Erhan: Found it. Oh no, the board looks dirty.

Rayan: Let’s clean it.

Erhan: Done. Let’s play. You go first.

Rayan: Thanks. But remember, don’t talk loudly.

Erhan: Okay, I’ll be quiet.