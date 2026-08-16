পরীক্ষা

প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা ২০২৬। ইংরেজির Be Quiet, Please–এর প্রশ্নোত্তর

লেখা: ইকবাল খান

ইংরেজি: Unit3: Be Quiet, Please

Read the following conversation and act it out.

[Erhan has come to play at Rayan’s home. Rayan’s little sister is sleeping in the next room.]

Erhan: [Loudly] Hello, Rayan, are you there?

Rayan: Erhan, be quiet, please! My little sister is sleeping.

Erhan: Oh, sorry. I didn’t mean to be loud. Let’s play carrom.

Rayan: Okay, but speak in a low voice. Don’t be noisy.

Erhan: Got it. Give me a glass of water, please. I’m thirsty.

Rayan: Sure. (Rayan leaves and returns with a glass of water.) Here you go. Drink slowly.

Erhan: Thanks. The water is a bit cold. I prefer warm water.

Rayan: Me too. Now, get the carom board. It’s near the bookshelf, not that far.

Erhan: I can’t see it. It’s dark here.

Rayan: Oh, I see. Let me turn the light on.

Erhan: Found it. Oh no, the board looks dirty.

Rayan: Let’s clean it.

Erhan: Done. Let’s play. You go first.

Rayan: Thanks. But remember, don’t talk loudly.

Erhan: Okay, I’ll be quiet.

Also read:একাদশে ভর্তি নিয়ে যা জানাল হলি ক্রস কলেজ

Question & Answer

বৃত্তি পরীক্ষায় ৬টি প্রশ্নের উত্তর লিখতে হবে। প্রতিটি প্রশ্নের জন্য ৩ নম্বর করে মোট ১৮ নম্বর থাকবে। তোমাদের সুবিধার্থে ৩০টি প্রশ্ন ও উত্তর দেওয়া হলো।

1. Who came to play at Rayan’s home?

Ans: Erhan came to play at Rayan’s home.

2. Where was Rayan’s little sister sleeping?

Ans: She was sleeping in the next room.

3. How did Erhan call Rayan at first?

Ans: He called loudly.

4. Why did Rayan ask Erhan to be quiet?

Ans: Because his little sister was sleeping.

5. What did Erhan say after hearing Rayan?

Ans: He said sorry.

6. What game did Erhan want to play?

Ans: He wanted to play carom.

7. How did Rayan ask Erhan to speak?

Ans: He asked him to speak in a low voice.

8. What did Erhan ask for?

Ans: He asked for a glass of water.

9. Why did Erhan want water?

Ans: Because he was thirsty.

10. What did Rayan bring for Erhan?

Ans: He brought a glass of water.

11. What advice did Rayan give while giving water?

Ans: He told him to drink slowly.

12. How was the water?

Ans: The water was a bit cold.

13. What kind of water did Erhan prefer?

Ans: He preferred warm water.

14. Did Rayan also like warm water?

Ans: Yes, he did.

15. What did Rayan ask Erhan to get?

Ans: He asked him to get the carrom board.

16. Where was the carrom board?

Ans: It was near the bookshelf.

17. Could Erhan see the board at first?

Ans: No, he could not.

18. Why could Erhan not see the board?

Ans: Because it was dark there.

19. What did Rayan do then?

Ans: He turned the light on.

20. What did Erhan find after the light was on?

Ans: He found the carrom board.

21. How did the board look?

Ans: It looked dirty.

22. What did they decide to do?

Ans: They decided to clean the board.

23. Who cleaned the board?

Ans: Both Erhan and Rayan cleaned it.

24. What did Erhan say after cleaning?

Ans: He said, “Done. Let’s play.”

25. Who went first in the game?

Ans: Rayan went first.

26. What did Rayan remind Erhan again?

Ans: He reminded him not to talk loudly.

27. What did Erhan promise?

Ans: He promised to be quiet.

28. Were Erhan and Rayan good friends?

Ans: Yes, they were good friends.

29. What is the main lesson of the story?

Ans: We should be quiet and polite.

30. Why is it important not to make noise?

Ans: Because noise may disturb others.

  • ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
    বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

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