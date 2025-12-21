বাক্য সঠিক করো ভার্ব বসিয়ে

ইংরেজি: Right Form of Verbs

Set-1

Que: She — (sleep) when I called her.

Ans: She was sleeping when I called her.

Que: They — (help) the poor every winter.

Ans: They help the poor every winter.

Que: Mr. Rahman — (teach) English.

Ans: Mr. Rahman teaches English.

Que: I — (not/know) the answer.

Ans: I do not know the answer.

Que: The boys — (play) in the field now.

Ans: The boys are playing in the field now.

Set-2

Que: She — (talk) to her mother last night.

Ans: She talked to her mother last night.

Que: We — (go) to Cox’s Bazar last year.

Ans: We went to Cox’s Bazar last year.

Que: They — (build) a bridge next month.

Ans: They will build a bridge next month.

Que: I — (take) tea every morning.

Ans: I take tea every morning.

Que: The child — (cry) loudly now.

Ans: The child is crying loudly now.

Set-3

Que: He — (eat) rice yesterday.

Ans: He ate rice yesterday.

Que: My parents — (live) in Khulna.

Ans: My parents live in Khulna.

Que: The train — (arrive) at 8 a.m.

Ans: The train arrives at 8 a.m.

Que: I — (drive) the car when it started raining.

Ans: I was driving the car when it started raining.

Que: She — (not/come) today.

Ans: She will not come today.