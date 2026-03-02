Right Form of Verb উত্তর দাও, ৭ নম্বর পাও

ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র: Right Form of Verb

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

1.

Patriotism is a very noble virtue. It (a) — (inspire) a man to do everything just and fair for the well-being and betterment of the country. It (b) — (be) the quality that impels a man to sacrifice his own interest, comfort, pleasure and even his life for the sake of his country. Patriotic zeal (c) —(make) a man dutiful, energetic and enthusiastic. He (d) —(obey) the laws, pays taxes and (e) — (think) for the country. Patriotism (f) — (teach) a man fellow-feeling, fraternity and love and sympathy for the countrymen. A patriot is also (g) — (praise) and (h) — (honour) by his countrymen. An unpatriotic man, on the other hand, is an ignoble person. He is self-centred. He (i) — (engage) all his time in achieving his mean end. He (j) — (cause) harm to the country by his unyielding and reckless activities. The real education of patriotism cannot help (k) — (to sacrifice) his everything for the greater interest of the country where he (l) — (to (to bear). A man (m) — (to imbue) with patriotic zeal keeps the prestige of his country above everything in the world. Again, a man devoid of patriotism (n) — (to humiliate) everywhere.

Answer: a. inspires; b. is; c. makes;

d. obeys; e. thinks; f. teaches; g. praised; h. honoured; i. engages; j. causes;

k. sacrificing; l. was born; m. imbued;

n. is humiliated.