বাক্যের Verb ঠিক করে লেখো

13. The train — (arrive) at 8 a.m.

Ans: The train arrives at 8 a.m.

14. I — (drive) the car when it started raining.

Ans: I was driving the car when it started raining.

15. She — (not/come) today.

Ans: She will not come today.

16. They — (work) in this office since 2026.

Ans: They have worked in this office since 2026.

17. The man — (sell) fruits every day.

Ans: The man sells fruits every day.

18. I — (read) this book before.

Ans: I have read this book before.

19. They — (celebrate) Eid next week.

Ans: They will celebrate Eid next week.

20. He — (speak) English fluently.

Ans: He speaks English fluently.