Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 28

Ms Rehana, the English teacher, tells the class about the (a) of food. According to her, we must always have good food (b) we can’t live without it. In (c) to the question of a student, she says that good food means the (d) food for good health. She adds that good food must contain natural substances

(e) for our body to grow properly and stay healthy. But eating too much is bad for health.

Answer: a. importance; b. as; c. reply; d. right; e. needed.