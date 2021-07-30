শিক্ষা
Question no. 3
# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.
Set 28
Ms Rehana, the English teacher, tells the class about the (a) of food. According to her, we must always have good food (b) we can’t live without it. In (c) to the question of a student, she says that good food means the (d) food for good health. She adds that good food must contain natural substances
(e) for our body to grow properly and stay healthy. But eating too much is bad for health.
Answer: a. importance; b. as; c. reply; d. right; e. needed.
Set 29
Shamima has a dream now, a
dream to do something for the (a) people. She wants them to feel useful. They can live with (b) and dignity. With this in view, she goes out looking
for such people. Shamima finished her story with a smile. Shamima has no
(c) , no regrets, no grudges. Her husband could (d) her outward beauty but not the beauty of her mind. All she wants to do is to bring smile on the faces of those women who are
(e) . Shamima wants to become a famous designer.
Answer: a. helpless; b.self-respect; c. complaints; d. destroy; e. unfortunate.
Set 30
The Tha Kha floating market is more
(a) with a few tourists visiting than other (b) markets. Originally, the Tha Kha floating market (c) to sit only six or seven days a month (d) on the phase of the moon. Nowadays, the (e) — takes place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays too.
Answer: a. traditional; b. floating;
c. used; d. based; e. trade.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
