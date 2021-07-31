Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 31

People (a) ideas through speaking and listening. Then there came the art of writing. But to (b) thoughts in writing was difficult. Writing (c) were not available. People used the surface of stone, metal, wood, bark, leaves etc. for writing. Those things were not easy to carry. Then for ages, people looked for (d) writing materials. Paper was invented in China in 105 AD. Before paper age, knowledge was very restricted. Paper has (e) our life. Answer: a. exchanged; b. record;

c. materials; d. easy; e. changed.