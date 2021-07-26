Question no. 3

# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.

Set 16

Shamima was married off (a) her will but she was unable to stay with her husband. She vows to work (b) setting up an organisation (c) ill-fated women like Shamima. She

(d) female members in her organisation. She sells her (e) in her shop and supplies outside.

Answer: a. against; b. for; c.for; d. has; e. products.