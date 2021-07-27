শিক্ষা
Question no. 3
# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.
Set 19
At the farthest corner of Bangladesh there lives a man (a) Kartik Poramanik. He is a hair dresser by (b) , but a nature lover at heart. His passion is to plant
(c) which grow into gigantic trees. He started (d) trees at the age of 10. Once his father told him that he could earn the (e) of God by planting trees. He has never forgotten his father’s advice. He has planted hundreds of trees in his village.
Answer: a. named; b. profession;
c. trees; d. planting; e. blessings.
Set 20
Mita looked around and saw a garden
(a) her. There was a small
fountain at the middle of the garden, bringing in cool (b) . Mita loved the place. Mita brought a (c) as well as a piece of carry-on luggage. She carried her luggage to the (d) and pressed a button that said 6. Her uncle’s apartment was on the 7th floor. It was a (e) done two-bedroom apartment. Mita and Zara were going to share the same room.
Answer: a. welcoming; b. breeze;
c. suitcase; d. elevator; e. nicely.
Set 21
First, wash the (a) and peel them. Then, cut the fruits into (b) pieces and keep them in a bowl. Now, (c) the milk in a pot. Next, mix sugar with it and stir well. Take the (d) powder in a small cup, put 4 tablespoons of cold milk and mix well. Now, pour the mixture into the (e) milk and stir well. Answer: a. fruits; b. small; c. boil;
d. custard; e. boiling.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
