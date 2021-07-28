শিক্ষা
Question no. 3
# Read the following text and fill in the gaps with appropriate words to make it a meaningful one.
Set 22
Bangladeshi cuisine is rich and (a) with the use of many (b) . We have delicious and (c) food, snacks, and sweets. Boiled rice is our staple food. It is (d) with a variety of vegetables, curry, lentil soups, fish and meat. Fish is the main source of protein. Panta ilish is a traditional (e) of Panta bhat. It is steamed rich soaked in water and served with fried hilsha slice, often together with dried fish, pickles, lentil soup, green chilies and onion.
Answer : a. varied; b. appetizing;
c. indigenous; d. served; e. platter.
Set 23
“Good food means the right kind of food for good health,” says Ms Rehana. “It is (a) . It must contain (b) substances that our body needs to grow (c) and stay healthy. But remember, you must not eat too much
(d) the food is good. Eating too much is bad for health. You have to eat only a (e) amount of food that your body needs. Answer: a. nutritious; b. natural;
c. properly; d.though; e. certain.
Set 24
Sweets are (a) among close relatives when there is good news (b) births, weddings, promotions etc. Sweets of Bangladesh are mostly milk (c) . The common ones are roshgulla, sandesh, rasamalai, gulap jam, kalo jam and chom-chom. There are hundreds of
(d) varieties of sweet preparations. Sweets are therefore an important (e) of the day-to-day life of Bangladeshi people.
Answer: a. distributed; b. like; c. based; d. different; e. part.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
