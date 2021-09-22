Speech change

Change the following passage into indirect speech:

9.

Direct Speech: “Have you heard the name of Aesop?” said the teacher. “No, sir, who was he?” “Read the lesson attentively and then you will be able to know about him. How instructive and interesting his fables are!” the teacher said.

Indirect Speech: The teacher asked the student if he had heard the name of Aesop. The student replied in the negative and asked him who he (A) was. He (t) advised him(s) to read the lesson attentively and then he(s) would be able to know about him (A). He (t) exclaimed with joy that his (A) fables are very instructive and interesting.