অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (13)

Change the sentences according to directions.

13.

a. Shafiq is a complicated man (Negative).

b. He is one of the most intelligent men in his village (Comparative).

c. He visits his uncle daily (Interrogative).

d. He talks so loudly (Exclamatory).

e. We should hold him high (Passive).

Answer

a. Shafiq is not an easy man.

b. He is more intelligent than most other men in the village.

c. Doesn’t he visit his uncle daily?

d. How loudly he talks!

e. He should be held high by us.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

