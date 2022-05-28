অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (16)

Change the sentences according to directions.

16.

a. The elephant is the strongest animal in the world (Comparative).

b. It is very ferocious (Exclamatory).

c. It is not immortal (Affirmative).

d. It is a wild animal (Negative).

e. It is found everywhere in the world (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. The elephant is stronger than any other animal in the world.

b. How ferocious it is!

c. It is mortal.

d. It is not a tame animal.

e. Isn’t it found everywhere in the world?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

