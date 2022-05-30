অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (18)

Change the sentences according to directions.

18.

a. Mrs Sabrina is one of the greatest singers in the world (Comparative).

b. She sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).

c. People will never forget her (Affirmative).

d. She is hopeful of her future success (Interrogative).

e. We should respect her (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Mrs Sabrina is greater than most other singers in the world.

b. How sweetly she sings!

c. People will always remember her.

d. Isn’t she hopeful of her future success?

e. Let us respect her.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

