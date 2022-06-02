অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (21)

Change the sentences according to directions.

21.

a. Tania Khan is a famous university teacher (Interrogative).

b. Her style of teaching is different (Negative).

c. No other teacher in the university is so efficient as she (Superlative).

d. Everybody of the department honours her (Negative).

e. We should follow her ideals (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Tania Khan a famous university teacher?

b. Her style of teaching is not the same.

c. She is the most efficient teacher in the university.

d. None of the department dishonours her.

e. Let us follow her ideals.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

