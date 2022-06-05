অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (24)

Change the sentences according to directions.

24.

a. Mr. Hamid is not a complicated-minded person (Affirmative).

b. No other man in the village is so good as he (Superlative).

c. His granddaughter sings very sweetly (Exclamatory).

d. He leads a happy life (Negative).

e. We should visit his sweet palace (Passive).

Answer:

a. Mr. Hamid is a simple-minded person.

b. He is the best man in the village.

c. How sweetly his granddaughter sings!

d. He does not lead an unhappy life.

e. His sweet palace should be visited by us.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

