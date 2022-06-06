অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (25)

Change the sentences according to directions.

25.

a. We should receive education (Imperative).

b. The Nation needs worthy citizens (Interrogative).

c. They will remove illiteracy and corruption from the country (Interrogative).

d. Very few things for this are as important as education (Superlative).

e. Education is the only way to develop our country (Negative).

Answer:

a. Let us receive education.

b. Doesn’t the Nation need worthy citizens?

c. Won’t they remove illiteracy and corruption from the country?

d. Education is one of the most important things for this.

e. Nothing but education is the way to develop our country.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

