অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (29)

Change the sentence according to directions.

28.

a. Karim is one of the oldest man in the village (Positive).

b. He is strong and active (Negative).

c. He never gets up late (Affirmative).

d. He exercises regularly (Interrogative).

e. He is respected by all (Active).

Answer

a. Very few men in the village are as old as Karim.

b. He is not weak and lazy.

c. He always gets up early.

d. Doesn’t he exercise regularly?

e. All respect him.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

