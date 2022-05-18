অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (6)

Change the sentences according to directions.

6.

a. Morshed is one of the wisest men in the village (Comparative).

b. Nobody is his enemy (Affirmative).

c. He speaks so softly (Exclamatory).

d. We should help him in his work (Passive).

e. We wish that he will succeed in life (Optative).

Answer

a. Morshed is wiser than most other men in the village.

b. Everybody is his friend.

c. How softly he speaks!

d. He should be helped by us in his work.

e. May he succeed in life.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

