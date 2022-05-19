অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (7)

Change the sentences according to directions.

7.

a. Shaheen is clever than most other men in the area (Superlative).

b. He behaves very nicely (Exclamatory).

c. He never tells a lie (Affirmative).

d. Everybody is pleased with him (Active).

e. He is not a poor man (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Shaheen is one of the cleverest men in the area.

b. How nicely he behaves!

c. He always speaks the truth.

d. He pleases everybody.

e. Is he a poor man?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

