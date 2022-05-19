অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (7)

পড়াশোনা
অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (7)
অষ্টম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Change the sentences according to directions.
7.
a. Shaheen is clever than most other men in the area (Superlative).
b. He behaves very nicely (Exclamatory).
c. He never tells a lie (Affirmative).
d. Everybody is pleased with him (Active).
e. He is not a poor man (Interrogative).
Answer:
a. Shaheen is one of the cleverest men in the area.
b. How nicely he behaves!
c. He always speaks the truth.
d. He pleases everybody.
e. Is he a poor man?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
◀ Change sentences (6)
Also Read
-
পদ্মা সেতু জুনের শেষে উদ্বোধন হচ্ছে: মন্ত্রিপরিষদ সচিব
-
আবদুল গাফ্ফার চৌধুরী আর নেই
-
জাতীয় জাদুঘরে সংগ্রহ আছে, ঘাটতি সংরক্ষণ প্রশিক্ষণে
-
বাংলাদেশকে হতাশ করলেন চান্ডিমাল–ডিকভেলা
-
ফের বৈশ্বিক মহামন্দা ধেয়ে আসছে?