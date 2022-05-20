অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (8)

Change the sentences according to directions.

8.

a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is a religious man (Negative).

b. He offers his prayers very sincerely (Passive).

c. Very few men in the village are so helpful as he. (Superlative).

d. His son never tells a lie (Affirmative).

e. He is always punctual (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Habibur Rahman is not an irreligious man.

b. His prayers are offered very sincerely.

c. He is one of the most helpful men in the village.

d. His son always speaks the truth.

e. He is never late.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

