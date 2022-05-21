অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (9)

Change the sentences according to directions.

9.

a. Aslam is a simpleminded boy (Negative).

b. No other boy in the class is so gentle as he (Superlative).

c. He does his works accurately (Exclamatory).

d. We should encourage him in his work (Imperative).

e. No sooner had he reached the class than the rain started (Affirmative).

Answer

a. Aslam is not a complicated-minded boy.

b. He is the most gentle boy in the class.

c. How accurately he does his works!

d. Let us encourage him in his work.

e. As soon as he reached the class, the rain started.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

