অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Change sentences (2)

Change the sentences according to directions.

a. Mr. Mahmud is an honest man (Negative).

b. He never tells a lie (Passive).

c. His son is the best boy in the class (Positive).

d. Mrs. Mahmud is an excellent lady (Exclamatory).

e. Mr. Mahmud is always punctual (Negative).

Answer

a. Mr. Mahmud is not a dishonest man.

b. A lie is never told by him.

c. No other boy in the class is so good as his son.

d. What an excellent lady Mrs Mahmud is!

e. Mr. Mahmud is never late.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

