এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue

পড়াশোনা
এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Gap filling activities with clue
পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে
Complete the sentences with suitable phrases/words given below.
16.
[ Alike, look like, As soon as, Even if, to do, let alone, was born, dare, What if, would have done. ]
a. I had to get into the front rank. I __ not __ there.
b. You are over-scrupulous, surely. I ____ say Mr. Jim will be very glad to see you.
c. Kamal: I would like to send this gift to Sadia’s birthday, but it is not so costly.
Kamala: ____ we replaced it?
d. Don’t judge people seeing their appearance. The two men are ____ in looks, but not in personality.
e. It is not education or money. It is something else _____ . they had education or money men like Ashim would not wish to be officers.
f. Police: Is there any particular and special reason for your being unable ____ either? Kamrul: “There is.”
g. Please don’t insult me. I cannot have a square meal, ____ arrange a party in a Chines restaurant.
h. Maria is tall, slim and handsome. She ____ a heroine.
i. ____ the bell rang, we entered the classroom. Then our English class started.
j. My friends think that I was born in Japan. But I ___ in Pubergaon of Narsingdi.
Answer: a. would go b. dare c. What if d. alike e. Even if f. to do g. let alone h. looks like i. As soon as j. was born.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
